RAPID CITY, S.D. - This spacious ranch style home located in a lovely neighborhood of Rapid City, SD. The home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2,592 square feet of living space. It is situated on a beautiful 1.66-acre lot with mature trees and a private backyard.
The home features a sunken living room with a corner fireplace, a formal dining room, a spacious kitchen with custom cabinetry, and a breakfast nook. The primary bedroom has a private bathroom with a corner gas fireplace and a walk-in closet. There is also a bonus room in the basement that could be used as a home office, playroom, or extra bedroom.
The home is in excellent condition and has been lovingly maintained by the same family for over 35 years. It is a great family home that is perfect for entertaining guests. The home is currently listed for sale at $550,000.
