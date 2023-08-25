CUSTER, S.D. - This charming 1240-square-foot home is situated on a generous 1-acre lot in the beautiful town of Custer. The property is close to Custer State Park, making it the perfect place to call home or to enjoy a relaxing getaway.
The home features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with plenty of space for both living and entertaining.
One of the most captivating features of this property is the breathtaking views that surround it. From the backyard, you can enjoy stunning vistas that showcase the area's natural wonders. The tranquil ambiance and scenic backdrop create an inviting and relaxing atmosphere that's hard to match.
