HOT SPRINGS, S.D. - This stunning 3-story log cabin home is located on a private 27-acre estate in the Black Hills and was once a Girl Scout campground and many of the quaint remnants remain. The home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 4,200 square feet of living space. The main level of the home has an open concept living area with a vaulted ceiling, a large kitchen with granite countertops and an oversized island, and a dining room that opens to a back deck with stunning mountain views. The second level of the home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a bonus room that could be used as an office, playroom, or additional bedroom. The third level of the home has a primary bedroom suite with a private bathroom and a balcony with views of the surrounding forest.
The home is beautifully decorated and features high-quality finishes throughout. The kitchen has high end appliances and custom cabinetry. The bathrooms have marble countertops and soaking tubs. The bedrooms are all spacious. The home also has a two-car garage and a detached workshop.
The property is located in a secluded area of the Black Hills, but it is still close to amenities. The town of Hot Springs is just a few minutes away, and it offers a variety of restaurants, shops, and cultural attractions. The home is also close to several hiking trails, fishing spots, and golf courses.
This luxury log cabin home is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the beauty of the Black Hills. It is a great option for a primary residence, a vacation home, or a multi-family dwelling.
