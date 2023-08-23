SPEARFISH, S.D. - This beautiful 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath log cabin is located in a secluded valley on 16.2 wooded acres on the edge of Spearfish. The cabin has a finished basement and a detached residence with an apartment upstairs and a game room downstairs. It is currently being used as a short-term rental, but it would also make a great private hideaway in the hills.
The cabin features a large and spacious floor plan with a full bar and stone fireplace in the great room. The kitchen, dining, and living room are all open concept and have state-of-the-art appliances and granite countertops. There is a wraparound deck with a built-in hot tub, and the ceilings are vaulted with large oversized windows that let in plenty of natural light.
The detached residence has an apartment with a kitchenette, full bath, and balcony, as well as a game room with a washer and dryer. There is also a large and functional 40x70 shop with plenty of room for your RV, toys, and cars.
This property has so much to offer in a gorgeous setting. You can enjoy the peace and quiet of the countryside, or take advantage of all the activities that the Black Hills have to offer. Whether you are looking for a relaxing vacation or a place to call home, this is the perfect place for you.
