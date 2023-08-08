RAPID CITY, S.D. - A rare opportunity to own a magnificent custom-built home on a sprawling 7.85-acre lot in Rapid City. This home is perfect for the buyer who wants the best of both worlds: a quiet, secluded setting with stunning views of the Black Hills, and easy access to all that Rapid City has to offer.
The home itself is 2,500 square feet and features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a spacious kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. There is also a large living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, and a sunroom with views of the mountains.
The backyard is the perfect place to relax and entertain, with a large patio, a fire pit, and a creek running through it. There is also a detached garage and a workshop.
