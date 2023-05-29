SPEARFISH, S.D. - One look at the photos of this four-bedroom home in Spearfish is all it will take to have you fall in love with it.
Check out the very spacious kitchen with its granite countertops, counter seating, and easy access to the back deck. The upstairs has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms.
You got to check out the primary bedroom. It has a step-out deck, a walk-in closet and a bathroom with a step-in shower and soaking tub.
Scroll through the photo collection and see if you can spot that awesome foosball table.
Check out this other awesome house in Spearfish