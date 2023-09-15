SPEARFISH, S.D. - This beautiful 6 bed, 3 bath custom home has a heated garage, open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, luxurious master suite, finished basement, large patio, and fenced yard.
It has a spacious living room with a gas fireplace, a large entertaining kitchen with an island, quartz countertops, and a hidden pantry. The bathrooms have heated tile flooring and double sinks. The main floor also has a laundry room, the primary suite, and 2 other guest bedrooms. The finished basement has a large family room with an electric fireplace, 3 bedrooms, and a 3rd bathroom. The backyard has a large stamped concrete patio with a covered roof and a gas firepit. The yard is fully fenced and finished with sod and an automatic sprinkler system. The garage has hot & cold water and a floor drain.
