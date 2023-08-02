A new home has just hit the market in Rapid City, SD, and it's sure to turn heads. This home is a spacious 3,344 square feet with four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. It's also been recently built, so it's move-in ready.
The home features a modern and open floor plan, with high ceilings and plenty of natural light. The kitchen is fully equipped with LG stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar. The living room is large and inviting, with a fireplace and a built-in entertainment center. There's also a spacious primary bedroom, ensuite spa-like bathroom, including a soaker tub, floor to ceiling custom tile walk in shower, two sinks and a large walk in closet.
This home is perfect for a growing family or for anyone who wants to live in a beautiful and well-maintained home. It's located in a quiet neighborhood close to schools, shopping, and restaurants.
