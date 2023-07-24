EDGEMONT, S.D. - This 5-bedroom, 2.5-bath log home that was built in 1962. The home is situated on 0.34 acres of land and has a spacious living room, a kitchen with granite countertops, and a large backyard. Also, check out that hot pink bathroom! The home is currently on the market for $475,000.
The home is located in the small town of Edgemont, South Dakota. The town is home to a number of businesses and a few restaurants. Edgemont is also home to a number of parks and recreation areas, including a golf course, a swimming pool, and a tennis court.
Scroll through the photo collection to see this charming home
