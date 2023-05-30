BOX ELDER, S.D. - This split foyer home in Box Elder has a lot to offer, from vaulted ceilings to spacious entryways.
Upstairs has an open concept layout. A large living room that flows nicely into the kitchen and dining areas. The corner kitchen has painted cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and an island for seating and storage. The dining area has access to the backyard.
This awesome home has four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Also, check out the oversized family room in the basement!
Are you a fan of the Gilmore Girls? Check out this place with its very own gazebo! Just like Stars Hollow!