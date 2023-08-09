SPEARFISH, S.D. - 13 Pioneer Lane is a charming 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home located in the Black Hills of Spearfish, and among the large pine on the property are a myriad of fruit trees including apple, pear, peach, and cherry.
The home is situated on a quiet road and features a spacious backyard with a patio and fire pit. Inside, the home is beautifully updated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The primary bedroom has its own bathroom and walk-in closet, and there is also a bonus room that could be used as an office, playroom, or additional bedroom.
The home is located just minutes from downtown Spearfish, where you can find shops, restaurants, and entertainment. It is also close to the Black Hills National Forest, which offers hiking, biking, camping, and fishing.
