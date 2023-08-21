HOT SPRINGS, S.D. - This beautiful home is nestled in the pine trees of Hot Springs. It has 10 acres of land and a large detached shop with a separate living space.
The home is spacious and thoughtfully designed, with a main living area that seamlessly connects the kitchen, dining, and living spaces. Natural light floods in through the large windows, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.
The primary bedroom and a guest bedroom are located on the main floor, while two more bedrooms and bonus rooms are located in the lower level. The lower level also has a walk-out to a sitting area with a built-in firepit.
The detached shop is a great place for hobbies, storage, or workspace. It's perfect for car enthusiasts, woodworking hobbyists, or anyone who needs extra space.
This property is perfect for anyone who wants to enjoy the natural beauty of Hot Springs and have plenty of space to relax and unwind.
