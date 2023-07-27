CUSTER, S.D. - This one-of-a-kind cordwood home in the Black Hills is the perfect place to relax and escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
The home was built in 1982 using the stacked cordwood method, and it has been meticulously renovated by the current owners. The main level features two bedrooms, one bathroom, a spacious living room with a Vermont Casting woodstove, and a large kitchen/dining combo. The upper level has a primary bedroom suite with stained pallet board walls, a walk-in closet, and a bathroom with access to a private deck.
The property also includes a 26x32 garage with a 30-amp RV hookup, a poultry palace, and a 16x20 wood-sided shed. The home is situated on a beautiful piece of land with native grass and wildflowers.
This is a truly unique property that is perfect for someone who is looking for something different. The home is located in a quiet area, and it is close to all the amenities of the Black Hills.
Check out this other homes in Custer: