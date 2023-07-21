BLACK HAWK, S.D. - This 3-bedroom home in Black Hawk, is perfect for a small family or a group of friends looking for a relaxed and comfortable place to call home.
The home is located in a quiet neighborhood just a short walk to the Black Hawk City Park. The home has been recently updated and features a new kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, a new bathroom, and new flooring throughout. The living room has a large fireplace and the master bedroom has a walk-in closet.
The home also has a large backyard with a deck and plenty of space for entertaining.
