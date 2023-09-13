LEAD, S.D. - Step back in time and experience the charm of this beautifully maintained 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home. Built in 1893, this historic gem boasts a spacious wraparound porch, a cozy sunroom, and original hardwood floors throughout.
The kitchen is fully equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space, making it a joy to cook in. The main floor also features a bedroom, a full bathroom, and a sunroom that is perfect for relaxing with a good book or enjoying a cup of coffee in the morning.
Located in a quiet neighborhood within walking distance of downtown Lead, this home is close to all the amenities you need, including shopping, dining, schools, and outdoor activities.
