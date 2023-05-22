RAPID CITY, S.D. - This beautiful A-frame cabin in Rapid City is the perfect home for anyone who loves nature.
How does 1.25 acres sound? How does beautiful post and beam construction with two-story vaulted ceilings, oak hardwood floors, cedarwood accents and oversized windows sound?
If that doesn't sell you on this house, the large screened-in gazebo and firepit that overlooks Deer Creek will definitely make you fall in love with this place.
Scroll through the photo collection for more awesome highlights from this incredible place in Rapid City.
Check out this other awesome spot in Rapid City.