RAPID CITY, S.D. - In the foothills of the beautiful Black Hills, the Estates at Red Rock is a sought-after housing community that is home to an award-winning golf course. This rare find of a townhome combines quality construction with on-trend design to create a truly stunning property.
The uninterrupted main level layout is accented by 12-foot vaulted ceilings, hand-scraped hardwood floors, alderwood accents, and high-quality finishes throughout. A spacious entryway welcomes you in, guiding you towards the large living room and onto the kitchen and dining areas.
The comfortable living room features a corner gas fireplace and direct views of the 6th green of The Golf Club at Red Rock through a large picture window. The chef's kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, gorgeous knotty alder cabinetry with soft-close drawers, a double pantry with slider shelves, a Kitchenaid appliance suite, and ample breakfast bar seating. The nearby dining room has a large north-facing window for added views of the golf course behind.
A main level laundry room off the kitchen makes for easy one-level living. The private main level suite features a large bedroom with trayed ceilings, an ensuite 4-piece bathroom with dual vanities, a whirlpool tub, and walk-in shower, and a large walk-in closet. One additional bedroom and one full bathroom complete this level.
Upstairs, there is a bonus room that could be used as a home office, playroom, or additional bedroom. The finished basement offers plenty of space for storage or recreation.
This townhome is located in a quiet and desirable neighborhood with easy access to all that Rapid City has to offer.
