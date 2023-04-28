901 ST. Cloud Street 1.jpg

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Take a look at the outside of this gorgeous house in Rapid City. It looks like it jumped off the pages of a children's storybook. 

This beautiful home in Rapid City was built in 1927. It has four bedrooms, one full bathroom, and two half bathrooms. This historic home has been modernized but did not lose it's old world charm. Check out that awesome kitchen with the incredible backsplash. 

Scroll through the photos below to fully take in this lovely home.

