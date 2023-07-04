BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. - 232 Juniper Drive is a 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom single-family home located in Belle Fourche, South Dakota. The home was built in 2008 and has a total square footage of 2,728. It is currently listed for sale for $499,900.
The home features a spacious main level with a kitchen island, pantry, and dining room with a patio door to the maintenance-free deck. The primary bedroom is located on the main level and has a walk-in closet and attached bathroom. There are two more bedrooms on the main level, as well as a full bathroom. The basement has a large family room, a game room, and two additional bedrooms.
The home also has a two-car garage and a fenced yard. It is located in a quiet neighborhood close to schools, shopping, and restaurants.
Check out some other homes in the Black Hills...