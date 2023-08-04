DEADWOOD, S.D. - A stunning 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the heart of the Black Hills is now on the market for $939,900. The home is located at 21313 Erickson Road in Deadwood, and is just a short walk from the city's historic Main Street.
The home was built in 2020 and features a modern design with soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, and a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The living room has a large fireplace and opens up to a deck with stunning views of the mountains.
The primary bedroom has its own private bathroom with a soaking tub and walk-in closet. The other two bedrooms are also spacious and have their own bathrooms. The home also has a two-car garage and a basement with a recreation room.
The home is located in a quiet neighborhood just minutes from downtown Deadwood. There are plenty of restaurants, shops, and activities within walking distance, and the area is also home to several golf courses and hiking trails.
If you're looking for a luxurious home in the Black Hills, this is the perfect property for you.
