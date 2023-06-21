CUSTER, S.D. - A new modern home in Custer, South Dakota is sure to turn heads. The home is a stunning example of contemporary design. The home features clean lines, large windows, and a sleek exterior.
The interior of the home is just as impressive. The open floor plan makes the most of the space, and the high ceilings create a sense of airiness. The kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances.
The home is also surrounded by beautiful scenery. There are hiking trails and fishing spots nearby. The home is also just a short drive from Custer State Park, which offers a variety of outdoor activities, such as camping, hiking, and horseback riding.
If you're looking for a modern mountain retreat with stunning views, this home is sure to check all the boxes.
