BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. - This 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Belle Fourche is a modern oasis with a touch of small-town charm. The open concept living space is both stylish and functional, with cabinetry and countertops that complement the space perfectly. The updated kitchen is the heart of the home, with both style and function.
The 3 main level bedrooms, plus the fourth bedroom in the basement, offer flexibility for your needs. There's plenty of space for a home office, guest room, or even a playroom. Step outside into the private backyard, where you'll find a fenced-in space perfect for pets and outdoor activities. The property's location is unbeatable, with the nearby splash park offering hours of entertainment for children of all ages.
