This stunning 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom home in the Black Hills of South Dakota is the perfect place to relax and unwind. With its spacious floor plan, luxurious amenities, and breathtaking views, this home has something to offer everyone.
The main level of the home features a large great room with a soaring 17-foot ceiling, hardwood floors, and a captivating 3-sided fireplace with floor-to-ceiling stone. The kitchen is equally impressive, with maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a pantry. The primary suite is a dream come true, with his and her walk-in closets, a custom shower, Jacuzzi tub, and a private deck with a salt water hot tub.
Upstairs, there are 3 additional bedrooms, a full bath, and a bonus room. The lower level is just as impressive, with a private guest area, wine cellar, sitting room, and a mud room with access to the heated 3-car garage. Outside, the home features a sprinkler system, 2 RV pads, one of which includes an electric and dump station, a built-in concrete basketball half-court, and a large, heated shop with a full bath and 10-foot garage door.
But the best part about this home is the views. From every window, you can enjoy stunning vistas of the Black Hills. Whether you're relaxing in the living room, cooking in the kitchen, or soaking in the hot tub, you'll be constantly amazed by the beauty of your surroundings.
If you're looking for a luxurious home with endless amenities and stunning views, then this is the perfect place for you.
