RAPID CITY, S.D. - This stunning 4,528-square-foot ranch style home is nestled on a private 11.72-acre property in the Black Hills. The home features vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace, and large windows with stunning views of the surrounding forest. The kitchen is fully equipped with custom cherry cabinetry, Cambria countertops, two large islands, double ovens, two dishwashers, and a walk-in pantry. The main floor also includes a spacious primary suite with a private deck, two additional bedrooms, and a full bathroom. The upstairs loft has a private bedroom with an en suite bathroom and two closets.
The property also includes a guest cabin, a 40x40 pole barn, and a large storage shed. This is the perfect home for a large family or anyone who wants to enjoy the beauty of the Black Hills.
