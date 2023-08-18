LEAD, S.D. - This charming and well-maintained home is located in the heart of Lead, South Dakota. The property features a fenced backyard, complemented by a spacious composite deck added in 2022.
Inside, the home has a functional layout with a roomy living room that is perfect for relaxation and entertaining. The backyard provides privacy and security, while the large deck offers a fantastic outdoor space. From the front of the house, you can enjoy captivating views of fireworks in the open cut, and in the backyard, you'll be treated to a park-like setting overlooking downtown Lead.
The home has two generously-sized bedrooms and additional storage space in the basement. The seller describes the evening views of the Lead hillside as resembling a "Hobbit Town," adding a whimsical and enchanting touch to the atmosphere.
This home is situated in the vibrant community of Lead, South Dakota, and provides access to a range of outdoor activities, including hiking, biking, and fishing. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this delightful home!
