Rapid City and Sioux Falls are at it again. In this House FIGHT each home is up for sale for $750,000. Which house do you think should come out on top?
23146 Pactola Drive, Rapid City, S.D. - $750,000
This custom log home is located in the Black Hills National Forest, just outside of Rapid City, SD. The home was built in 2015 by Golden Eagle Log Homes, and it features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 2,606 square feet of living space.
The main floor of the home features a spacious great room with a vaulted ceiling, a wood-burning fireplace, and a large kitchen with hickory cabinets and built-in appliances. There is also a primary bedroom with a private bathroom and a walk-in closet, as well as a loft with two additional bedrooms and a jack-and-jill bathroom.
The home is surrounded by 3.17 acres of land, which provides plenty of space for outdoor activities. There is a covered deck off the great room that is perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests. The property also borders the Black Hills National Forest, which offers hiking, biking, and ATV riding trails.
This home is perfect for a family or group of friends who want to enjoy the beauty of the Black Hills. It is also a great investment property, as the area is becoming increasingly popular with tourists and retirees.
1209 S Tayberry Ave, Sioux Falls, S.D. - $750,000