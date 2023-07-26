SUMMERSET, S.D. - This charming 4-bedroom home in Summerset is the perfect place to call home. With its spacious layout and updated features, this home has everything you need and more.
The main floor features a large living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The kitchen opens up to a family room with a sliding glass door that leads to the backyard. The backyard is a great place to relax and enjoy the outdoors. It features a deck with a fire pit, and a large grassy area.
Upstairs, the home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The primary bedroom has its own private bathroom with a walk-in shower and a soaking tub. The other three bedrooms are all a good size and share a bathroom.
The home also has a three-car garage and a basement. The basement is unfinished, but it has the potential to be a great space for a home gym, a playroom, or a workshop.
