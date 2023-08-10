WHITEWOOD, S.D. - A stunning 4-bedroom ranch home in Whitewood is on the market for $1,119,900. The home is situated on a 5.71-acre lot and features over 3,553 square feet of living space.
The home has been recently remodeled and features a modern open floor plan, high ceilings, and hardwood floors. The kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The living room is spacious and has a fireplace for cozy nights. The primary bedroom is located on the main floor and has its own bathroom with a walk-in shower. There are three additional bedrooms and two bathrooms on the second floor.
The home also has a two-car garage, a large deck, and a spacious backyard. The backyard is perfect for entertaining guests or relaxing on a hot summer day.
This home is perfect for a family or anyone looking for a spacious and luxurious home in the Black Hills. It is located just minutes from Whitewood Lake and is close to all the amenities that Whitewood has to offer.
Check out these photos of this awesome home
Check out these other homes for sale in the Black Hills