RAPID CITY, S.D. - This spacious home features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, over 3,100 square feet of living space, as well as a large backyard with a deck and patio.
The interior of the home is beautifully decorated, with hardwood floors throughout and a gourmet kitchen with waterfall Cambria quartz countertops, hickory soft-close cabinets, Samsung appliance package, double oven, and gas range. The primary bedroom has attached bathroom with heated tile floor, tiled walk-in shower, floating counter, quartz countertop, and walk-through closet to laundry room. The basement family room is massive and can be arranged to fit all of your needs.
This home is perfect for a growing family or anyone who wants to enjoy the best of what Rapid City has to offer.
Check out these other homes in Rapid City