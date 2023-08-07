HERMOSA, S.D. - A charming historic home in the heart of the Black Hills is on the market for $1.25 million. The property, located at 13583 Ghost Canyon Road in Hermosa, and was built in 1920 and features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 2,924 square feet of living space.
The home is situated on 18.40 acres of land and has stunning views of the surrounding mountains. The property is loaded with history going back to the late 1800’s. It features a home, rental cabins (4 of them), barn, corrals, storage sheds, workshop, and RV sites.
The interior of the home is beautifully restored and features original woodwork, hardwood floors, and a fireplace. The kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
The property is located in a quiet, secluded area that is super close to Custer State Park, Mt. Rushmore, and other popular tourist destinations. It is the perfect place to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and enjoy the peace and beauty of the Black Hills.
Check out these other homes for sale in the Black Hills