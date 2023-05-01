106 Carriage Hill Court 13.jpg

CUSTER, S.D. - One scroll through these photos and you will fall in love with the custom-built home in beautiful Custer.

Step into this four-bedroom, two and half bathroom custom-built home located in the Boot Hill Subdivision of Custer, South Dakota.

Check out the hickory cabinets with roll-out shelves! Warm yourself up next to that custom-built gas fireplace in the living room.

The kitchen in this place is amazing. So much space and awesome appliances. That breakfast bar is a perfect spot for entertaining.



 

