CUSTER, S.D. - One scroll through these photos and you will fall in love with the custom-built home in beautiful Custer.
Step into this four-bedroom, two and half bathroom custom-built home located in the Boot Hill Subdivision of Custer, South Dakota.
Check out the hickory cabinets with roll-out shelves! Warm yourself up next to that custom-built gas fireplace in the living room.
The kitchen in this place is amazing. So much space and awesome appliances. That breakfast bar is a perfect spot for entertaining.
Scroll through the photo gallery to get the full experience.
106 Carriage Hill Court, Custer, S.D. $685,000
A completely remodeled property in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Spearfish
This home in Piedmont has something your home probably doesn't have
Check out this beautifully remodeled home in Rapid City
