RAPID CITY, S.D. - This charming home is nestled in the heart of the sought-after West Blvd neighborhood. Built in 1977, it showcases the design sensibilities of the era, with a mix of nostalgia and modern comfort.
The open concept living room and kitchen are flooded with natural light from the large windows add to the timeless appeal. The family room is perfect for entertaining guests, with a wet bar that's perfect for mixing drinks or creating culinary masterpieces.
The exterior of the home is well-maintained, with cedar siding and a large deck that's perfect for enjoying the morning sun. The neatly manicured front yard is full of mature trees and stone retaining walls, creating a sense of privacy and tranquility.
The home is located in a well-established neighborhood with easy access to parks, schools, shopping centers, and dining options. The tranquil streets are safe and inviting, making it an ideal setting for families and individuals alike.
Check out these other homes for sale in Rapid City