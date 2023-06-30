BLACK HAWK, S.D. - This very unique and spacious home was built in 1979 by an engineering professor at the School of Mines, and it has been designed with a variety of unique features.
The home has four levels, with the main level featuring a large great room with vaulted wood ceilings. The great room has windows on every wall, which allow for plenty of natural light. There is also a freestanding wood-burning stove in the great room, which provides warmth and ambiance during the colder months.
The kitchen is located on the main level as well, and it has been updated with modern appliances and custom antler handles on the wood cabinets. There is also a large dining area in the kitchen, which is perfect for entertaining guests.
The second level of the home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master bedroom has a private balcony with views of the surrounding forest. The third level of the home has an additional bedroom and bathroom, as well as a large family room with a walk-out to the garage.
The basement of the home is also finished, and it features a large family room, a bathroom, and an area that could be used as a wet bar or expanded into another bathroom. There is also a heated workshop in the garage.
The home is surrounded by Forest Service land, and it has a beautiful view of the Black Hills National Forest. The property also includes a large deck above the garage, which is perfect for enjoying outdoor living.
