STURGIS, S.D. - A charming 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in the heart of Sturgis is now on the market. The home is located at 1547 Main Street, and it is just steps away from all the action of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
The home was completely renovated in 2021, and it features a modern kitchen, a spacious living room, and a large primary bedroom with a private bathroom. There is also a fenced-in backyard.
The home is located in a quiet neighborhood, but it is also close to all the amenities that Sturgis has to offer. The Sturgis Motorcycle Museum is just a few blocks away, and the Sturgis Buffalo Chip is just a short drive down the road.
This home is the perfect place to call home for someone who loves the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally or who simply wants to enjoy the beauty of the Black Hills.
Check out these other homes in Sturgis