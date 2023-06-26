SPEARFISH, S.D. - A spacious 4-bedroom, 3 1/2-bathroom home is now for sale in Spearfish, South Dakota. The home is located at 621 Fruitdale Street and is situated on a quiet block. It was built in 1994 and has 2,362 square feet of living space.
The home features an open floor plan with a large kitchen, dining room, and living room. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. The living room has a fireplace and a large bay window that provides plenty of natural light.
The primary bedroom has its own private bathroom with a soaking tub and walk-in shower. There are three additional bedrooms, each with its own bathroom. The home also has a laundry room, a two-car garage, and a deck.
The home is located in a great neighborhood close to schools, shopping, and restaurants. It is also just a short drive to the Black Hills National Forest.
