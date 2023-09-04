RAPID CITY, S.D. - This beautiful split foyer home features a convenient layout, unique design features, and architectural flair throughout. Some of the recent upgrades include new Hardiboard siding, class 3 shingles, gutters, and downspouts, a recently stained privacy fence and deck, a new garage door and key pad, LED adjustable color temp lighting, new carpet, and USB and USB-C outlets.
The main living area is open concept, making it perfect for entertaining. The spacious living room is accented by vaulted ceilings and a large bay window, which lets in plenty of natural light. The nearby dining room has slider door access to the backyard.
The kitchen is located in the corner of the main level and offers ample cabinet and counter space, stainless steel appliances, a window overlooking the backyard, a large breakfast island, and a storage pantry.
The main level also features a primary suite with a spacious bedroom, trayed ceilings, and an ensuite bathroom with a private walk-in closet. There is also one additional bedroom and one full bathroom on this level.
The walkout basement has been recently finished and boasts a large family room with a corner electric fireplace and a wood accent ceiling beam. There are two additional bedrooms with large windows, one full bathroom, and a laundry/mechanical room on this level.
This home is move-in ready and has everything you need to start enjoying your new space today!
Check out these other homes for sale in Rapid City