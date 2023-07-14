SPEARFISH, S.D. - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the desirable McGuigan Ranch Addition in Spearfish. The home is situated on a quiet, tree-lined street and is close to all the amenities of downtown Spearfish.
The home features a spacious living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, and a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances. There are three bedrooms, including the primary bedroom with a walk-in closet and private bathroom. The second and third bedrooms share a bathroom. The lower level of the home has a bonus room that could be used as a playroom, office, or additional bedroom.
The backyard is beautifully landscaped and features a patio, deck, and fire pit. There is also a detached garage.
This home is perfect for a growing family or empty nesters who want to downsize. It is move-in ready and just waiting for its new owners to make it their own.
To get a better idea of this charming home scroll through the photo collection below.
