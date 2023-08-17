DEADWOOD, S.D. - This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath cottage was built in 1910 and is considered a contributing property to the Deadwood Historical Preservation District. The current owners purchased the home in 2013 and have since updated it with historical preservation funds.
The interior of the home has been completely renovated with stainless steel appliances, a beveled concrete countertop with clear epoxy, and new cabinetry. The exterior has also been updated with new wood windows and doors, concrete siding, and a wraparound front porch.
The home is located just a short walk from downtown Deadwood and is close to many amenities, including the Lead-Deadwood Rec Center and the Mickelson Trail. The Black Hills are a great place to live or vacation, and this historic cottage is the perfect place to start your adventure.
Check out the photo collection below of this awesome home
