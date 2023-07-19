STURGIS, S.D. - This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the desirable Boulder Canyon area of Sturgis, South Dakota. The property is situated on nearly 6 acres of land, with stunning views of the Black Hills National Forest. The home features a wrap-around deck, large living room with fireplace, and a spacious kitchen with breakfast nook. There is also a two-car garage and a large outbuilding that could be used for storage or as a workshop.
This home is perfect for a family or anyone who loves the outdoors. The property is close to hiking trails, fishing spots, and Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The home is also just a short drive to Deadwood and Rapid City.