NEMO, S.D. - This beautiful home is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the peace and quiet of the countryside. The home features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a single level floor plan that is perfect for easy living. The kitchen is spacious and well-equipped, and the living room is large enough to comfortably entertain guests. The home also has a covered cedar deck that is perfect for enjoying the views of Nemo Mountain.
The property also includes a 40 x 48 barn with 220v service, plenty of space for at least two cars, a workshop, storage, and a horse loafing area with an automatic and heated horse waterer. The barn is perfect for storing vehicles, tools, and other equipment. The horse loafing area is perfect for keeping horses comfortable and secure.
The home was remodeled in 2018 and features high-end finishes throughout. The bathrooms have air-to-air heat exchangers for ventilation, and the windows are all made of wooden Anderson windows. The flooring is of exceptional quality and easy to keep clean.
The property is located in a quiet and peaceful area with abundant wildlife. The neighbors are friendly and welcoming. This is the perfect place to call home.