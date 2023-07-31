CUSTER, S.D. - This stunning home in the Black Hills is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the beauty of nature. The home is located on 2.5 acres of land and features stunning views of the surrounding mountains. The interior of the home is just as impressive, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and over 1,600 square feet of living space.
The kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The living room is large and inviting, with a fireplace and a large bay window that lets in plenty of natural light. The primary bedroom has its own private bathroom and a walk-in closet.
The lower level of the home features a rec room, a bedroom, and a bathroom. The rec room is perfect for entertaining guests or just relaxing with family and friends. There is also a large deck that overlooks the backyard.
The backyard is beautifully landscaped and features a patio, a fire pit, and an electric sauna. There is also plenty of space for a garden or to just enjoy the outdoors.
This home is perfect for anyone who loves the outdoors and wants to enjoy the beauty of the Black Hills.
