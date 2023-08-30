This 1940 bungalow has been lovingly restored, while still retaining its original character. The updates to the kitchen, main level, and basement are timeless and complementary to the home's history.
The kitchen features leathered granite countertops, a slate backsplash, tiled flooring, a gas range, and a wine refrigerator. The main level has charming windows, window boxes, built-ins, and original wood floors. There is also an office on this level, which was added in 1940 for the doctor who built and lived in the home.
The basement is partially finished and very functional, leaving space for you to finish it off however you like.
The backyard is an oasis, with a stamped concrete patio, a custom-built, natural gas-fed table-top fire pit, and lighting to showcase the trees and walkway. The privacy in this yard is simply unbeatable.
