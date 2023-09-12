BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. - This charming 2-story home was built in 1913 and is located on a large, spacious corner lot with mature trees. It is centrally located to parks, churches, the police department, and schools. The home has a single-car garage.
The home has been updated in the past 12 months with a new kitchen remodel, new light fixtures, new interior paint, new doors, new stair runner, new wallpaper, new flooring in the main floor bathroom, a built-in electric fireplace, new window blinds, a new bathroom with a full bath/shower combo, new toilet, and a new master walk-in closet. The second bedroom has new carpet and a newly built-in organizer in the walk-in closet. The basement is unfinished but has laundry hookups, a partially finished bath, and a partially finished bedroom.
This home is full of unique features and old-fashioned charm. It is a wonderful place to raise a family or enjoy retirement.
