STURGIS, S.D. - This charming 1968 home has been lovingly updated with modern amenities and features. The original living room has been expanded to create a spacious living/family room with vaulted ceilings and a spiral staircase leading to a bonus playroom. The kitchen has been remodeled with new cabinets, countertops, and appliances. The bathrooms have also been updated with new fixtures and vanities.
The home has been well-maintained and is move-in ready. The plumbing, electrical, and structural systems have all been upgraded. A new furnace and radon mitigation system have also been installed. The laundry room has been moved to the main level for convenience.
The home is situated on a beautiful lot with a front porch and a back patio with a grapevine arbor. The yard is landscaped with mature trees and shrubs.
This home is perfect for a growing family or anyone who wants to enjoy the charm of a classic home with all the modern conveniences.
