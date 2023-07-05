BOX ELDER, S.D. - A 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Box Elder, SD, is currently listed for sale for $475,000. The home was built in 2021 and has a total square footage of 2,430 square feet. It is located in the Sunset Ranch neighborhood, which is a quiet, family-friendly community.
The home features an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen, dining room, and living room. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar. The living room has a fireplace and a large bay window that lets in plenty of natural light.
The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and a private bathroom with a soaking tub and a walk-in shower. The two other bedrooms share a bathroom. The home also has a two-car garage and a fenced-in backyard.
The home is located within walking distance of schools, parks, and shopping.
Page through the gallery to check out the entire home
Check out these other awesome homes in the Black Hills