BOX ELDER, S.D. - A 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Box Elder, SD, is currently listed for sale for $475,000. The home was built in 2021 and has a total square footage of 2,430 square feet. It is located in the Sunset Ranch neighborhood, which is a quiet, family-friendly community.

The home features an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen, dining room, and living room. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar. The living room has a fireplace and a large bay window that lets in plenty of natural light.

The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and a private bathroom with a soaking tub and a walk-in shower. The two other bedrooms share a bathroom. The home also has a two-car garage and a fenced-in backyard.

The home is located within walking distance of schools, parks, and shopping.

