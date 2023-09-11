SPEARFISH, S.D. - A charming 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home is for sale in Spearfish, South Dakota. The home is located at 1044 N 7th Street and is close to downtown Spearfish, schools, and parks.
The home has been recently updated and features a kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast nook. The living room has a fireplace and a large bay window that lets in plenty of natural light. The primary bedroom has its own bathroom and walk-in closet. There is also a bonus room that could be used as an office, playroom, or bedroom.
The backyard is fenced and has a patio perfect for entertaining guests. The home also has a two-car garage.
