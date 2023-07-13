DEADWOOD, S.D. - Tucked away on a quiet road in the Black Hills of South Dakota, 21279 Hidden Treasure Lane is a modern retreat that offers stunning views of the Galena area. The home was built in 2019 and features 1,102 square feet of living space, two bedrooms, one bathroom, and four attached garage spaces.
The main floor of the home is open and airy, with a large living room, dining room, and kitchen. The living room has a fireplace and a wall of windows that offer views of the surrounding mountains. The dining room has seating for six people, and the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar.
The upstairs level of the home features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The primary bedroom has a private bathroom with a soaking tub and a walk-in closet. The second bedroom could be used as a guest bedroom or an office.
The home also has a large deck that overlooks the property. The deck is perfect for relaxing, grilling, or enjoying the views. The property also includes 18 acres of land, which provides plenty of space for hiking, biking, and exploring.
