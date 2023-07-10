RAPID CITY, S.D. - This beautiful 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home is located in the desirable South Canyon Country Estates neighborhood of Rapid City, SD. The home is situated on a spacious 1-acre lot, which provides plenty of privacy and stunning views of the surrounding hills.
The interior of the home is just as impressive as the exterior. The main floor features an open concept kitchen and dining area, which is perfect for entertaining guests. The kitchen is well-equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a large island. The dining area has a gas fireplace for cozying up on chilly nights.
There are three bedrooms on the main floor, including the master bedroom, which has its own private bathroom and walk-in closet. The basement is unfinished, but it offers plenty of space for additional bedrooms, a gym, or an office.
The backyard is a great place to relax and enjoy the outdoors. There is a large deck with plenty of seating, as well as a grassy area for playing games or just taking in the fresh air. The backyard also has easy access to a walking trail, which leads to the nearby Nemo Road trailhead.
This home is located just 15 minutes from downtown Rapid City, making it a convenient place to live and work. There are also plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities nearby, including hiking, biking, and fishing.
