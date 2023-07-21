RAPID CITY, S.D. – ReadyNation hosted an online panel Thursday to bring awareness to a growing problem that affects working parents across the nation – a lack of childcare services.
Each of the panel’s members discussed the growing need for childcare in the state and how a lack of services affects employees and employers alike.
David Emery,former CEO of Black Hills Energy, said, “Affordable childcare, and the support that it provides for working parents, especially those with really young – around preschool type age – a lot of those parents have difficulties with jobs.”
Emery says a lack of available childcare is a major barrier stopping some professionals from re-entering the workforce and notes the problem isn’t just a question of money. It is often hard for working parents to even find available care at all.
ReadNation conducted a national survey of more than 800 parents supporting that idea.
Stephanie Wiegand, a registered nurse in Deadwood and a parent, talked about that survey, “Almost three quarters of those working parents surveyed recorded that access to childcare is a challenge. More than half said it is a significant challenge to find care that is either affordable or high-quality.”
Wiegand also pointed to a lack of childcare options for parents in careers who worked shifts outside of an eight to five setting. Additionally there are few options for parents with neuro diverse children, something that can act as an even larger barrier to employment than money.
It is a problem that South Dakota communities are only starting to tackle as Michael L. Bockorny, chief executive officer of Aberdeen Development Corporation, found out at a meeting addressing this issue.
He said, “We have a lot of education to do, and I’ve found this to be very true because there were a number of legislators and local elected officials – i.e. city council type people – at this meeting yesterday, and nobody knew what neuro-diversity was.”
Bockorny said overall many questions still remain about how to tackle the childcare crisis and said solving it will require innovative solutions from business and community leaders at all levels.