RAPID CITY, S.D. - NewsCenter1 has received the following in an email sent by the Rapid City Police Department.
Traffic Hazard/Felony Vandalism – At around 4:10 a.m. on July 29, police were dispatched to the area of Haines and Interstate-90 for a report of dozens of large rocks in the roadway on the interstate. After responding to the location and clearing the rocks out of the roadway, police made contact with the driver of a vehicle that had struck several of the rocks. Police learned there was at least $2,000 in damage done to the vehicle as a result of striking the rocks in the roadway. Police were able to obtain a description of several suspicious individuals who were seen in the area where the rocks were thrown onto the interstate. A short time later, law enforcement in the area attempted to stop a group of individuals who matched the suspect description walking through the area. The individuals fled the area upon contact with law enforcement. A perimeter was set up and four juveniles were ultimately detained. A witness arrived on scene and positively identified three of the individuals has having been in the immediate area of where the rocks were thrown onto the roadway. The four juveniles were detained on a number of charges unrelated to the vandalism, however, the RCPD’s Criminal Investigation Division is conducting further follow-up to positively identify those responsible for throwing the rocks into the roadway. At least six vehicles were damaged as a result of the incident.
This is a picture taken after police had removed the majority of rocks out of the immediate roadway.